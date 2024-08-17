Bryce Young won’t play tonight as Panthers join Jets in resting starters

Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young didn’t play last week. He won’t play tonight either.

The team announced 38 players who won’t suit up tonight, and Young and backup quarterback Andy Dalton are among them. That means Jack Plummer and Jake Luton will get the work against the Jets.

The teams’ best players got enough work in a joint practice this week to sit tonight as the Jets have no starters playing and the Panthers only two.

Young hasn’t played in the preseason since the second exhibition game of his rookie season.

He ended up throwing for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2023.

Dalton only recently returned from a quad injury that forced him to miss two weeks of training camp work.