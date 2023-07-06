Bryce Young working with teammates at SMU

Much is expected of Bryce Young this season.

As the No. 1 overall pick, the quarterback is the walk-in starter for the Panthers. He is doing all he can to prepare himself for his rookie season.

Young is working with his teammates at SMU in Dallas this week. Video from 2LiveCraig shows Young with receivers Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. Rookie running back Cam Peoples tweeted he also is there.

Young has made an early impression with his veteran teammates.

“Just excited to get back around him ,” Thielen said in a recent interview with Rich Eisen. “You just never know what’s going to happen. Obviously, you know first overall pick with all the hype and all that. You know that there’s going to be a lot of potential, and he’s going to have a lot of talent. I think he surprised a lot of guys of how prepared he was for the NFL game. You know I think sometimes it’s hard in those moments, because you’re in shorts and a T-shirt, so you don’t want to get too excited . . . in the summer, because it’s a different game when you put pads on. At the same time, the way he moves in the pocket, the way that he adjusts and can get the ball out on time and accurate, and he can make adjustments and things like that. It’s impressive. It gets you excited to get back working together and to really try to start gaining ground. You just need those reps. I don’t care who you are, how talented you are, you’ve just got to have those reps. The more reps you get, the more confident you get. He’s a confident guy, which is exciting to be around.”