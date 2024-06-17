Bryce Young: Xavier Legette’s size and speed is something I have to get used to

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young: Xavier Legette’s size and speed is something I have to get used to

  
Published June 17, 2024 03:01 PM

The Panthers traded up into the first round to draft wide receiver Xavier Legette, and quarterback Bryce Young says he’s already showing first-round talent this offseason.

Young said that Legette, who is 6-foot-3 and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, has a combination of size and speed that is hard to get accustomed to.

“That combination of size, speed, how explosive he is, the way he comes out of routes, it’s definitely something that I gotta get used to,’' Young said, via ESPN. “We’re working on getting that timing down, but I’m super excited.’'

The Panthers think Legette can be a big-play receiver in new head coach Dave Canales’ offense, and that he can be the No. 1 receiver for Young for years to come. Young’s rookie season was a disappointment, and now the Panthers need Legette both to show that first-round talent on the field, and to help Young develop into the franchise quarterback the Panthers need him to be.