Bryce Young: Xavier Legette’s size and speed is something I have to get used to

The Panthers traded up into the first round to draft wide receiver Xavier Legette, and quarterback Bryce Young says he’s already showing first-round talent this offseason.

Young said that Legette, who is 6-foot-3 and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, has a combination of size and speed that is hard to get accustomed to.

“That combination of size, speed, how explosive he is, the way he comes out of routes, it’s definitely something that I gotta get used to,’' Young said, via ESPN. “We’re working on getting that timing down, but I’m super excited.’'

The Panthers think Legette can be a big-play receiver in new head coach Dave Canales’ offense, and that he can be the No. 1 receiver for Young for years to come. Young’s rookie season was a disappointment, and now the Panthers need Legette both to show that first-round talent on the field, and to help Young develop into the franchise quarterback the Panthers need him to be.