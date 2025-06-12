Matt LaFleur: Facing Aaron Rodgers will be a great challenge for us

Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the Steelers and that means he is officially on the schedule for both of his former teams this season.

The Steelers will open the season on the road against the Jets and they will be home to face the Packers on Sunday night in Week Eight. The long buildup to Rodgers’ decision to sign with Pittsburgh gave all involved plenty of time to consider that they’d be facing Rodgers, which Packers head coach Matt LaFleur referenced when asked about facing the team’s former quarterback later this year.

“I totally anticipated this,” LaFleur said. “Probably took a little longer than even I anticipated, but it doesn’t shock me. It’ll be a great challenge for us. We all know what type of player he is and how good he is. I’m sure he’ll be telling everybody all our signals, so we’ll probably have to be playing that mind game with him a little bit.”

It’s hard to know exactly what either team will look like when they actually step on the field in October, but we do know that there will be a lot of insider knowledge both ways as the Packers prepare to meet Rodgers for the first time.