Sean McVay confirms Aaron Rodgers to the Rams was a “possibility”

The Steelers reportedly wanted Matthew Stafford over Aaron Rodgers. So, too, did the Rams.

The Rams ended up keeping Stafford, and when the Steelers didn’t get Stafford or Justin Fields, they signed Rodgers.

Coach Sean McVay, though, confirmed a report from earlier this offseason that the Rams would have gone after Rodgers had they traded Stafford. (The Rams gave Stafford permission to talk to other teams about a trade before agreeing to a revised contract that will keep him the starter in Los Angeles this season.)

“Our first priority, which was consistently communicated, was, ‘Hey, let’s work out something with Matthew,’ and we were very fortunate that it worked out that way,” McVay told Kyle Brandt of NFL Media. “If that wasn’t able to occur, then that was definitely conversations and a possibility for us. I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I’ve gotten to know Aaron and enjoy the conversations and just the approach — the way that he thinks about the game and in life. That was a possibility.

“But our first priority was always to be able to get Matthew back and what I do feel really fortunate about is I think we’re closer than ever. I think sometimes when you’re able to have real conversations, I think you can appreciate the love that’s been built up but also the ability to be honest with one another. I’m really glad that worked out. I know there’s a lot of people in Pittsburgh that are really excited that’s come to fruition, and I’m a big fan of his.”

The Rams also had interest in Rodgers in 2021, but the Packers weren’t interested in trading him. Instead, the Rams traded Jared Goff and three draft picks to the Lions for Stafford, and they ended up winning Super Bowl LVI.