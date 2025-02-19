Aaron Rodgers to the Rams would make sense for Rodgers, but not the Rams

On Tuesday, we started to notice chatter about the Rams potentially signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So we tracked it back to the origin in order to figure out whether it was rooted in something credible.

As it turns out, Adam Schefter of ESPN mentioned it on his podcast, which caused others to mention it, too.

We’ll mention it now. From the Rams’ perspective, why would they even mention it as a possibility?

Yes, as Schefter said, Rodgers becomes a possibility only if things don’t work out between the Rams and current starter Matthew Stafford. But if the Rams make a change, it would be to go younger. Why would that want someone who is four years older and, frankly, currently not as good as Stafford?

Maybe it’s all part of some clunky effort by the Rams to make Stafford more likely to take their best offer. If that’s the best they can do, however, Stafford should say, “Go for it.”

Beyond the fact that Rodgers is slipping and Stafford isn’t, why would the Rams want to sign up for the Aaron Rodgers Experience? Stafford is the exact opposite of Rodgers. Stafford isn’t an “all about me” guy. Stafford doesn’t feel compelled to supplement his weekly press conferences with a bully-pulpit TV appearances that randomly veer into unsettled scores and conspiracy theories. Hell, beyond Stafford’s league-required appearances, he rarely talks.

From Rodgers’s perspective, yes he should want to play for the Rams. They have a young team with plenty of great players. They made it to the final eight in 2024, and they’re the only team (out of four) that gave the Eagles a run for their money in the playoffs.

Plus, Rodgers has been wanting to get back to California. The Rams would be an ideal location for him to wrap his career.

But, again, why would the Rams want to do that?

It underscores the biggest problem as the Rams and Stafford continue to have a weird vibe between them. If the Rams make a change, they’d better have a plan for finding someone better than Stafford. In this year’s crop of option, no one stands out as an immediate upgrade.