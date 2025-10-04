Buccaneers add K Chase McLaughlin to injury report with illness

Last week, Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin nailed field goals of 58 and 65 yards. This week, McLaughlin’s range could be limited.

The Buccaneers updated their injury report on Saturday to disclose that McLaughlin has an illness. However, it’s not bad enough to keep him from traveling to Seattle — and he has no injury designation, which means that for now he’s good to go.

Still, there’s something that prompted the team to tell the work he’s not feeling well. If it gets worse, there could be more updates.

The Bucs will be hoping that he’s fine. They have no kicker on the practice squad. If for some reason McLaughlin becomes too ill to kick, they’d need to pivot presumably to punter Riley Dixon, who also was a kicker in high school.