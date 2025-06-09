Buccaneers believe Haason Reddick will report for mandatory minicamp

After a 2024 season that was marred by a protracted holdout. veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. And then he didn’t show up for OTAs.

With the mandatory minicamp starting on Tuesday, the Buccaneers expect Reddick to be present.

“Minicamps are mandatory,” coach Todd Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s all I can tell you. I keep in touch through his position coach.”

The way Reddick’s position coach tells it, it sounds like Reddick will be there.

“He’s coming in with a big chip on his shoulder,” Bucs outside linebackers coach Larry Foote said regarding Reddick. “He’s upset — and we like it. . . . He wants to show this league that he’s one of the premier pass rushers in this league and we got a spot for him. He’s motivated, he’s a guy who loves training, loves working out, but he’s got something to prove. We’re here to help him.”

As Stroud explains it, Reddick skipped all of the OTAs and was present only “briefly” for Phase 2 of the offseason program. He has been working out on his own, which introduces the risk of an injury that would jeopardize his pay in 2025.

Under the CBA, 2025 fines for missing mandatory minicamp are these: (1) $17,462 for the first day; (2) $34,925 for the second day; and (3) $52,381 for the third day. That’s a total of $104,768 for missing the whole thing.

It’s peanuts in comparison to the money Reddick lost last year. Still, there’s no reason to not be present. Especially since it is, as Bowles said, mandatory.