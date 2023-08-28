Buccaneers cut John Wolford, sixth-round pick Jose Ramirez

The Buccaneers are down to two quarterbacks.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that they have released John Wolford ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask remain on the roster in Tampa.

Wolford suffered a neck injury that landed him in the hospital during the team’s second preseason game, but was able to return to practice last week. He said he hoped he showed the Bucs enough for them to keep three quarterbacks, but that was not the case.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bucs have also waived defensive end Jose Ramirez. Ramirez was a sixth-round pick this April.