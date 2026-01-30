Fernando Mendoza will attend Combine but declines to elaborate on participation level

Fernando Mendoza has won yet another award.

The Indiana quarterback won the Manning Award on Friday. It comes as no surprise, considering he also took home the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the AP College Football Player of the Year Award and was named the CFP Offensive MVP.

“We had a great group of quarterbacks in college football this year. I’d like to tell you this was close, but it wasn’t,” Archie Manning said in announcing Mendoza as the winner, via Jeff Rabjohns of 247Sports.

Mendoza, who has declared for the 2026 NFL draft, announced during the call that he will attend the Scouting Combine. He declined to reveal whether he will participate.

His season only ended on Jan. 19.

Mendoza will also have an opportunity to throw at Indiana’s Pro Day.