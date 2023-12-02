Buccaneers elevate WRs Ryan Miller, David Moore

The Buccaneers elevated wide receivers Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad on Saturday, the team announced.

That makes both eligible to play against the Panthers on Sunday.

The moves were necessitated by injuries that have left the Bucs’ depth chart thin at the position this week.

This is the second elevation for Moore, and his second in as many weeks, and the first for Miller. Both have been on the Bucs’ practice squad for the entire season.

The Buccaneers have only four receivers on the 53-man roster after placing rookie Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve last week.

Starting wideout Chris Godwin is questionable with a neck injury he aggravated in practice Thursday. The Bucs have kept five receivers active for each of their first 12 games, and the activations of Miller and Moore would make that possible again Sunday if Godwin can’t play.

Moore has extensive NFL experience, having played 50 games with 14 starts for the Seahawks, Broncos and Panthers. He first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2017.

Moore has 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns and also has rushed 12 tines for 91 yards.

Miller, an undrafted rookie, could make his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday.

He played all three preseason games and caught three passes for 35 yards.