Buccaneers have muted 20th anniversary celebration of Super Bowl XXXVII win

  
Published January 26, 2023 06:33 AM
Twenty years ago today, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII, their first ever NFL championship. Ten years ago, they made a big deal about the 10-year anniversary. For the 20th anniversary, the Bucs haven’t done much of anything.

The folks at JoeBucsFan.com pointed out earlier today that, as of 9:30 a.m. ET, the Bucs had done nothing . Since then, the team has posted a couple of tweets about the game, including a video with cornerback Ronde Barber breaking down some of the big plays.

The muted celebration traces to the fact that former Bucs coach Jon Gruden has become a pariah, in the eyes of ownership. Gruden’s emails to former Washington executive Bruce Allen contained multiple insults directed at co-owner Bryan Glazer.

After the emails forced Gruden out as coach of the Raiders, the Buccaneers removed Gruden from the team’s Ring of Honor .