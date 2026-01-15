 Skip navigation
Buccaneers interview Michael Clay, Anthony Levine for special teams coordinator

  
January 15, 2026

The Buccaneers have completed two interviews for their special teams coordinator vacancy.

Tampa Bay announced on Thursday that the club spoke virtually with Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay and Ravens assistant special teams coach Anthony Levine for the role.

Clay has been the Eagles’ special teams coordinator since 2021. He was previously with the 49ers from 2016-2020, serving as assistant special teams coach in 2016 and from 2018-2020.

Levine played for the Ravens from 2012-2021 before transitioning to player personnel and coaching assistant in 2022. He was the Titans’ assistant special teams coach from 2023-2024 before returning to Baltimore to become that team’s assistant special teams coach in 2025.

The Buccaneers are replacing Thomas McGaughey, who was fired after the regular season.