nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Buccaneers plan training camp joint practices with Titans and Steelers

  
Published June 2, 2025 06:09 PM

The Buccaneers plan to have joint practices in training camp with two of their preseason opponents.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on the Pewter Report Podcast that the Buccaneers are finalizing plans to participate in joint practices with both the Titans and the Steelers during training camp.

“We’re working on having joint practices with two of them – the Titans and the Steelers,” Bowles said.

The Titans will be in Tampa bay for a preseason game on August 9, and the Bucs will be in Pittsburgh for a preseason game on August 16. Joint practices typically take place a couple days before preseason games.

This will be the first time the Bucs have had joint practices with Bowles as head coach.