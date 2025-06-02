Buccaneers plan training camp joint practices with Titans and Steelers

The Buccaneers plan to have joint practices in training camp with two of their preseason opponents.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said on the Pewter Report Podcast that the Buccaneers are finalizing plans to participate in joint practices with both the Titans and the Steelers during training camp.

“We’re working on having joint practices with two of them – the Titans and the Steelers,” Bowles said.

The Titans will be in Tampa bay for a preseason game on August 9, and the Bucs will be in Pittsburgh for a preseason game on August 16. Joint practices typically take place a couple days before preseason games.

This will be the first time the Bucs have had joint practices with Bowles as head coach.