 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers promote Thad Lewis to quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 21, 2023 12:51 PM
nbc_pft_carrheadstart_230221
February 21, 2023 12:15 PM
Mike Florio explains that, while Derek Carr is not a franchise QB, he could be a step in the right direction for teams that are struggling to regain relevance.

The shakeup on the Buccaneers’ coaching staff this offseason led to many offensive assistants losing their jobs, but one assistant is getting a promotion.

Thad Lewis, who spent the last two seasons as the Buccaneers’ assistant wide receivers coach, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports.

The news was first broken by Geno Smith, who like Lewis grew up in the Miami area and has called him a friend since since Smith was at Miramar High School and Lewis was at Hialeah-Miami Lakes.

My boy Thad Lewis got the Bucs QB coach job! Bro that’s crazy. So happy for the progress of everyone in our camp,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “I was a freshman in HS starting QB on varsity and went to watch HML v Northwestern and Thad was QB at HML. 3 years ago we spoke this up!”

Clyde Christensen retired as Buccaneers quarterbacks coach after the season, creating the vacancy that Lewis’s promotion will fill.

Lewis was a college quarterback at Duke who spent eight years as an NFL quarterback, mostly as a backup.