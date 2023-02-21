Buccaneers promote Thad Lewis to quarterbacks coach

The shakeup on the Buccaneers’ coaching staff this offseason led to many offensive assistants losing their jobs, but one assistant is getting a promotion.

Thad Lewis, who spent the last two seasons as the Buccaneers’ assistant wide receivers coach, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports.

The news was first broken by Geno Smith, who like Lewis grew up in the Miami area and has called him a friend since since Smith was at Miramar High School and Lewis was at Hialeah-Miami Lakes.

“My boy Thad Lewis got the Bucs QB coach job! Bro that’s crazy. So happy for the progress of everyone in our camp,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “I was a freshman in HS starting QB on varsity and went to watch HML v Northwestern and Thad was QB at HML. 3 years ago we spoke this up!”

Clyde Christensen retired as Buccaneers quarterbacks coach after the season, creating the vacancy that Lewis’s promotion will fill.

Lewis was a college quarterback at Duke who spent eight years as an NFL quarterback, mostly as a backup.