Buccaneers put LB SirVocea Dennis on IR

  
Published October 2, 2024 06:14 AM

The Buccaneers made a couple of changes at linebacker ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

They announced that they have placed SirVocea Dennis on injured reserve. Antonio Grier was signed off the practice squad to fill his spot on the 53-man roster.

Dennis, who was a 2023 fifth-round pick, injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles. He had 22 tackles and a sack in a rotational role over the first four games this season.

Grier signed with the Bucs after going undrafted this year. He joins J.J. Russell as options at linebacker behind starters Lavonte David and K.J. Britt.

The Buccaneers also announced the previously reported move to sign wide receiver Sterling Shepard to the 53-man roster.