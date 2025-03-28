 Skip navigation
Buccaneers re-sign DL Eric Banks

  
Published March 28, 2025 09:42 AM

Defensive lineman Eric Banks wasn’t able to get on the field for the Buccaneers last season, but he’ll give it another shot in 2025.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that the Bucs have re-signed Banks. It’s a one-year deal worth a little over $1 million.

Banks spent the offseason with the Bucs in 2024, but a torn triceps in the summer kept him out for the entire regular season. He has seen game action with the Cardinals and Chargers and has four tackles in six appearances.

Logan Hall, Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Adam Gotsis, Greg Gaines, C.J. Brewer, and Mike Greene are also in the defensive line group in Tampa.