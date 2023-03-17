 Skip navigation
Buccaneers release Cameron Brate

  
Published March 17, 2023
March 16, 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Baker Mayfield will fit in Tampa Bay, given the QB reportedly is signing a one-year deal, and assess what he’s capable of accomplishing at this point in his career.

The Buccaneers made what was widely expected official today with the release of tight end Cameron Brate.

Brate had spent his entire career with the Buccaneers, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Last year Brate had a disappointing season, missing time with a concussion and a neck injury, and he caught just 20 passes for 174 yards.

The Buccaneers drafted two tight ends last year, Cade Otton in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth round, and they appear focused on getting younger at the position.