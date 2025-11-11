 Skip navigation
Buccaneers release DT Desmond Watson from their practice squad

  
Published November 11, 2025 05:03 PM

The Buccaneers have parted ways with defensive tackle Desmond Watson for the second time this year.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs have released Watson from their practice squad. Watson, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, was cut at the end of the preseason, but returned to the practice squad in September.

Watson weighed 464 pounds at Florida’s pro day earlier this year and he was on the non-football injury list while trying to lose weight this summer. Watson said he had lost weight upon returning to the team, but declined to share an exact number.

Watson was not elevated to the active roster at any point since returning to Tampa. He could make another return to the Bucs’ practice squad or active roster in the future.