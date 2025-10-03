 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Other PFT Content

Buccaneers rule out Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, three others

  
Published October 3, 2025 12:30 PM

All signs have pointed to Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving missing Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with a foot injury and it’s now official.

Head coach Todd Bowles said that Irving has been ruled out for Week 5. Reports have indicated Irving could also miss Week 6, but the Bucs have not ruled him out for that game yet.

Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, and Josh Williams are the other backs on the Tampa depth chart.

Bowles also said that wide receiver Mike Evans will miss another game with a hamstring injury. Defensive backs Christian Izien (quad), Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), and Jamel Dean (hip) will also miss the game in Seattle.