Buccaneers rule out Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, three others

All signs have pointed to Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving missing Sunday’s game against the Seahawks with a foot injury and it’s now official.

Head coach Todd Bowles said that Irving has been ruled out for Week 5. Reports have indicated Irving could also miss Week 6, but the Bucs have not ruled him out for that game yet.

Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, and Josh Williams are the other backs on the Tampa depth chart.

Bowles also said that wide receiver Mike Evans will miss another game with a hamstring injury. Defensive backs Christian Izien (quad), Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), and Jamel Dean (hip) will also miss the game in Seattle.