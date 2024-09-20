 Skip navigation
Buccaneers sign DL C.J. Brewer to the active roster

  
Published September 20, 2024 04:44 PM

The Buccaneers elevated defensive lineman C.J. Brewer from the practice squad on a temporary basis in their first two games this season and they’re making a more lasting arrangement ahead of their third contest.

Brewer has been signed to the 53-man roster. He saw action on 41 defensive snaps the last two weeks and is credited with five tackles and a quarterback hit. That hit helped force an interception by Lions quarterback Jared Goff in last week’s win.

The Bucs will be without Calijah Kancey for the third straight week and two other defensive linemen are on the injury report. Vita Vea is listed as doubtful to face the Broncos due to a knee injury while William Gholston is considered questionable.

Cornerback Keenan Isaac was waived in a corresponding move.