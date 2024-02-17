Buccaneers to hire Brian Picucci as assistant OL coach

The Buccaneers hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen away from the University of Kentucky earlier this offseason and they went back to the school to fill out their offensive coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will hire Brian Picucci as their assistant offensive line coach. Picucci was a quality control coach at the SEC school in 2023.

Picucci and Coen also worked together at UMass from 2005 to 2008 and Picucci was at the school from 2004 to 2012. He also worked as an offensive assistant and assistant tight ends coach under Matt Patricia with the Lions in 2018 and 2019.

The Buccaneers recently hired Kevin Carberry as their offensive line coach.