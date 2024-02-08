Buccaneers to hire Thomas McGaughey as special teams coordinator

The Buccaneers have made a choice for a key member of their coaching staff.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Thomas McGaughey will be Tampa Bay’s special teams coordinator.

McGaughey previously held the same role with the Giants from 2018-2023, serving in the role under three different head coaches. He and the Giants parted ways after the regular season ended last month.

McGaughey, 50, has also been a special teams coordinator for the Panthers, 49ers, and Jets.

The Bucs’ previous special teams coordinator, Keith Armstrong, retired after the 2023 season.