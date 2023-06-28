Buccaneers to host 10 open training camp practices

The Buccaneers will have a true quarterback competition in training camp and there will be several opportunities for fans to see it play out in person.

Tampa Bay announced that the club will host 10 open practices at the AdventHealth Training Center this summer, beginning on Sunday, July 30.

Tickets are required and will go on sale in mid-July. Each of the 10 sessions has a featured group of fans, with Krewe Members receiving access to four of them. The general public will have access to the final practice on Monday, Aug. 14.

While most practices will begin in the morning, the club will host a night session on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. in the indoor practice facility. Season pass members will be able to attend.

Parking will be free for all training camp practices.

More information is available on the Buccaneers’ website .