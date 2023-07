The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Will Gholston, according to multiple reports. It returns him to Tampa for an 11th season.

The Bucs made Gholston a fourth-round choice in 2013, and he has played 153 games with them. That ranks ninth in team history.

He appeared in all 17 games last season and started nine, totaling 49 tackles, five quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

In his career, Gholston has 401 tackles, 58 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.