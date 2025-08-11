 Skip navigation
Buccaneers to sign RB Jase McClellan

  
August 11, 2025

The Buccaneers lost a running back to injury over the weekend, so they’re moving to add a healthy one on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are going to sign former Falcon Jase McClellan. McClellan was a 2024 sixth-round pick in Atlanta and he was released by the Bucs’ NFC South rival in June.

Rachaad White left Saturday’s game against the Titans with a groin injury and went for further testing Sunday. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that White is considered day-to-day.

McClellan appeared in two games as a rookie. He ran 13 times for 32 yards in those outings.