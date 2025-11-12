Bucky Irving at Bucs practice on Wednesday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was non-committal earlier this week when asked about running back Bucky Irving returning to practice, but Wednesday brought some encouraging news on that front.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times shared a picture of Irving participating in the walkthrough portion of practice. Official word on his participation level will come when the team releases its injury report later in the day.

Irving has missed five games with shoulder and toe injuries. Bowles said the shoulder is the more significant obstacle to his return to action, particularly when it comes to his ability to take a hit.

If Irving tests that this week and all goes well, he could be in play for a return against the Bills this weekend.