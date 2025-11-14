 Skip navigation
Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick ruled out for Bucs-Bills

  
Published November 14, 2025 12:34 PM

The Buccaneers will have to wait at least another week for the return of two key offensive players.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Friday press conference that running back Bucky Irving and receiver Chris Godwin have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Irving hasn’t played since the Week 4 loss to the Eagles as he’s dealing with foot and shoulder injuries. He was limited in practice this week, but is apparently still not ready to return.

Godwin is recovering from a fibula injury and was also limited in practice this week. He has not played since Tampa Bay’s Oct. 5 victory over Seattle.

Additionally, Bowles has ruled out guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), and outside linebacker Markees Watts (hand).