Bucky Irving listed as questionable, Mike Evans has no injury designation

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:40 PM

The Buccaneers got running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Mike Evans back on the practice field on Friday, but they have different outlooks when it comes to playing against the Raiders on Sunday.

Irving is listed as questionable to play due to hip and back ailments. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after missing the first two days of the week.

That was also the case for Evans, but Evans, who is listed with hamstring and calf injuries, has no injury designation for Sunday. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee) also avoided a designation and is on track to play.

Linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle), safety Mike Evans (hamstring), cornerback Troy Hill (foot, knee), and linebacker Markees Watts (knee) have been ruled out. Defensive back Josh Hayes (hamstring), wide receiver Trey Palmer (hip), linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring), defensive back Tykee Smith (knee), and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) are listed as questionable.