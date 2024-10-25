 Skip navigation
Bucky Irving practiced Friday, is expected to play Sunday

  
Published October 25, 2024 12:39 PM

The Buccaneers have gotten their fair share of bad injury news this week, but Friday brought some positive information.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters at his Friday press conference that running back Bucky Irving returned to practice after missing the last two games with a foot injury. Bowles said that Irving is also expected to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Irving has 67 carries for 351 yards and three touchdowns along with 13 catches for 124 yards so far this season.

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out this weekend, the Bucs have talked about making more use of Irving and his fellow running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker as they move forward offensively.