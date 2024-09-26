 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs alter practice schedule ahead of Hurricane Helene

  
Published September 25, 2024 10:03 PM

The Buccaneers have altered their practice schedule ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Helene.

The Category 3 storm, with winds up to 130 mph, is expected to make landfall on the Big Bend region of the Florida Gulf Coast sometime Thursday afternoon or evening. The Tampa Bay region is under a tropical storm warning with gusts of 55 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The Bucs have moved up their Thursday practice to 10:05 a.m. ET, so players are less impacted by severe weather.

“It definitely puts us inside,” head coach Todd Bowles said, via Kyle Burger of WFTS.

Staffers have removed goal posts from the outdoor practice fields and secured signage along the fence.

Kickoff of the game between the Bucs and Eagles, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, is not expected to be affected.