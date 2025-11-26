Bucs designate S Rashad Wisdom to return from IR

The Buccaneers designated safety Rashad Wisdom to return from injured reserve, the team announced.

He is eligible to be activated at any time during the 21-day window.

Wisdom originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Buccaneers in May of 2024, and he spent the entire 2024 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

He has appeared in two games for Tampa Bay this season, appearing primarily on special teams and recording three special teams tackles.

Wisdom played collegiately at the University of Texas-San Antonio (2019–23), seeing action in 57 career games and recording 315 tackles (13.0 for loss), 14 passes defensed, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, 4.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries.