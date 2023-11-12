Bucs end four-game losing streak, defeat Titans 20-6

The Buccaneers have finally gotten back in the win column.

After dropping four in a row after their bye, the Bucs defeated the Titans 20-6 on Sunday.

Receiver Mike Evans led the way offensively, catching six passes for 143 yards. He could’ve had more if not for a couple of drops, including one in the end zone.

Still, the Bucs racked up 340 total yards and 19 first downs, averaging 5.6 yards per play. The team was 7-of-15 on third down. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished 18-of-29 for 278 yards with two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay’s defense harassed rookie quarterback Will Levis all day, racking up four sacks with 13 QB hits. Safety Antoine Winfield had an interception and one of the QB hits.

Levis ended the game 13-of-39 for 199 yards with a pick.

Running back Derrick Henry was also rendered ineffective, recording just 24 yards on 11 carries. DeAndre Hopkins had

Now at 4-5, the Buccaneers are in the thick of things in the NFC South. They’ll head out West to play the 49ers in Week 11.

The 3-6 Titans will be back in Florida next week for their first of two matchups with the Jaguars this season.