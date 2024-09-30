 Skip navigation
Bucs estimate Mike Evans would have missed practice Monday

  
September 30, 2024

Seeing wide receiver Mike Evans listed as a non-participant in practice would usually be an alarming development for the Buccaneers, but Monday’s circumstances make it a little less worrisome.

The Buccaneers play the Falcons on Thursday, so they only held a walkthrough on Monday and estimated practice participation levels. That estimate for Evans is that he would have sat out practice due to knee and calf issues.

Evans had eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Eagles. He played 59 offensive snaps in the game.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (shoulder), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf), wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring), wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) were also listed as non-participants.

Center Graham Barton (ankle), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (ankle), right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion), defensive lineman Logan Hall (foot), wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee).