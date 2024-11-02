 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs expect Antoine Winfield, Lavonte David to play Monday night

  
Published November 2, 2024 12:37 PM

The Buccaneers have a couple of defensive starters on their injury report, but it doesn’t look like either one of them is going to miss Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant, but head coach Todd Bowles said on Saturday that he expects Winfield to play. Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle, chest) did not practice on Thursday or Friday, but is expected to be in the lineup along with Winfield.

Bowles also said that defensive back Tykee Smith has cleared the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (calf), and long snapper Evan Deckers (hamstring) will not be in the lineup.