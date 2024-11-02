Bucs expect Antoine Winfield, Lavonte David to play Monday night

The Buccaneers have a couple of defensive starters on their injury report, but it doesn’t look like either one of them is going to miss Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant, but head coach Todd Bowles said on Saturday that he expects Winfield to play. Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle, chest) did not practice on Thursday or Friday, but is expected to be in the lineup along with Winfield.

Bowles also said that defensive back Tykee Smith has cleared the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (calf), and long snapper Evan Deckers (hamstring) will not be in the lineup.