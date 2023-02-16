 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs hire Brad Idzik as receivers coach

  
Published February 16, 2023 02:49 PM
nbc_bfa_landingspots_230201
February 1, 2023 08:39 PM
With Tom Brady retiring (again), several teams need a plan B at QB, and Mike Jones and Charles Robinson discuss where the Bucs, Raiders and others could turn.

The Buccaneers officially hired former Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator on Thursday.

Canales will bring Brad Idzik with him from Seattle, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider revealed on Seattle Sports. Idzik will coach Tampa Bay’s receivers.

Idzik served as the Seahawks’ assistant receivers coach for three seasons (2019-20 and 2022). He spent one season as quality control-offense/assistant quarterbacks (2021).

He is the son of John Idzik, who served as Seattle’s vice president of football administration from 2007-12 before becoming General Manager of the Jets in 2013. He served as the special assistant to the General Manager for the Jaguars from 2015-20.