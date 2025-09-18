 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs place RT Luke Goedeke, RG Cody Mauch on injured reserve

  
Published September 18, 2025 04:09 PM

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke tried to play through his foot injury Monday night. He made it through only 12 plays before aggravating the injury.

Goedeke’s injury is significant enough that the Bucs placed Goedeke on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Goedeke, 26, will miss at least the next four games before returning.

A second-round pick in 2022, he signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension before the start of this season.

Charlie Heck replaced Goedeke at right tackle in both Week 1 and Week 2 and will start while Goedeke is out.

The Bucs will be without right guard Cody Mauch (knee) for the rest of the season, and the team also placed him on injured reserve Thursday.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) has yet to play this season.

The Bucs replaced Goedeke and on the roster by signing offensive lineman Luke Haggard off the practice squad and offensive lineman Dan Feeney off the Bills’ practice squad. Haggard, who has never played a regular-season game, could start at right guard for Mauch.

After Haggard’s promotion, the Bucs re-signed guard Sua Opeta to their practice squad.