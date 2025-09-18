Bucs place RT Luke Goedeke, RG Cody Mauch on injured reserve

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke tried to play through his foot injury Monday night. He made it through only 12 plays before aggravating the injury.

Goedeke’s injury is significant enough that the Bucs placed Goedeke on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Goedeke, 26, will miss at least the next four games before returning.

A second-round pick in 2022, he signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension before the start of this season.

Charlie Heck replaced Goedeke at right tackle in both Week 1 and Week 2 and will start while Goedeke is out.

The Bucs will be without right guard Cody Mauch (knee) for the rest of the season, and the team also placed him on injured reserve Thursday.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) has yet to play this season.

The Bucs replaced Goedeke and on the roster by signing offensive lineman Luke Haggard off the practice squad and offensive lineman Dan Feeney off the Bills’ practice squad. Haggard, who has never played a regular-season game, could start at right guard for Mauch.

After Haggard’s promotion, the Bucs re-signed guard Sua Opeta to their practice squad.