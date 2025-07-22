 Skip navigation
Bucs put Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs on PUP list

  
Published July 22, 2025 06:28 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs are officially on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

Neither player was expected to be ready for training camp and the Bucs announced the roster moves involving the players on Tuesday. Godwin is recovering from last season’s dislocated ankle and Wirfs recently had knee surgery. Neither player is sure to be available at the start of the regular season and further updates will come as camp unfolds.

The Bucs also placed offensive tackle Silas Dzansi, guard Sua Opeta and quarterback Michael Pratt on the PUP list. Linebacker Anthony Walker is on the non-football injury list and defensive tackle Desmond Watson is on the non-football illness list.

All seven players are eligible to be activated at any point, but they will not practice until they come off of their respective lists.