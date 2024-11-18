Bucs sign CB Troy Hill to their active roster from the practice squad

Veteran cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window opened Monday. In the meantime, the Bucs signed cornerback Troy Hill to their active roster, the team announced.

The move comes 19 days after Hill signed with the Bucs’ practice squad.

The Bucs waived safety Kaevon Merriweather in a corresponding move.

Hill began his 10th NFL season with the Panthers, but they released him in October. He has played 119 regular-season games, with 60 starts, and his career totals include nine interceptions, three pick-sixes and 41 passes defensed.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals in 2015 and also has spent time with the Rams and Browns in addition to the Panthers and Bucs.

Merriweather joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023 and made the active roster as a rookie. He appeared in 16 games with two starts last season. He played nine of the Bucs’ first 10 games this season and recorded three tackles.