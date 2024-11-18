Jamel Dean will return to practice with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are getting a cornerback back on the practice field as they return from their bye week.

The team announced that Jamel Dean will return to practice on Monday. Dean injured his hamstring against the Saints in Week Six and has missed the last four games while on injured reserve.

Dean will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before the Bucs face a deadline to activate him. He could return to the lineup as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Giants, but there should be a better idea about the chances of that happening later in the week.

Dean had 43 tackles and four passes defensed during the first six games of the season.