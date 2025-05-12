Bucs sign LB Nick Jackson, DL Dvon J-Thomas

The Bucs signed linebacker Nick Jackson and defensive lineman Dvon J-Thomas on Monday, the team announced. Both players were tryout participants in the club’s rookie minicamp this past weekend.

The Bucs waived linebacker Deion Jennings and tight end Anthony Landphere in corresponding moves.

Jackson played collegiately at the University of Virginia (2019-22) and the University of Iowa (2023-24). He appeared in 73 games — 60 starts — between the two schools and recorded 555 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Jackson’s 73 games played are the most in NCAA history, and his 555 tackles stand as the second-most in FBS history behind only Troy’s Carlton Martial (577 from 2018-22) and ahead of Boston College’s Luke Kuechly (532 from 2009-11). Jackson posted four consecutive 100-tackle seasons from 2020-23.

He received second-team All-ACC honors after the 2022 season and third-team All-Big Ten honors after the 2023 season.

J-Thomas played collegiately at Penn State (2020-24), starting 26 of 60 career games. He logged 93 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

He received All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition following each of his final two seasons. In 2024, he started all 16 games and posted a career-high 35 tackles.