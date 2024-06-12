 Skip navigation
Bucs sign second-round OLB Chris Braswell

  
Published June 12, 2024 03:53 PM

The Buccaneers signed second-round outside linebacker Chris Braswell to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced.

The only member of the Bucs’ 2024 draft class yet to sign is first-round center Graham Barton. The team previously signed third-round safety Tykee Smith, third-round wide receiver Jalen McMillan, fourth-round running back Bucky Irving, sixth-round guard Elijah Klein and seventh-round tight end Devin Culp.

Braswell, who had eight sacks in his senior season at Alabama in 2023, was the 57th overall selection.

He is expected to have a prominent role in the Bucs’ edge rush rotation as a rookie and could factor into the competition for the starting spot opposite outside linebacker Yaya Diaby. Diaby, a third-round pick in 2023, earned a starting job by the midpoint of his rookie campaign and led the team with 7.5 sacks.

The Bucs see some of Diaby in Braswell.

“When the shoulder pads come on, we’ll see,” coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday, via Scott Smith of the team website. “But he’s very tough; he’s very steady; he has a very strong lower body. He has semblances of Yaya from last year, as far as raw strength. We’ll see when the pads come on how that translates, but I like what I see so far.”