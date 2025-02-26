 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_peguesint_250226.jpg
How Pegues plays both sides of ball as D-Lineman
nbc_csu_grantint_250226.jpg
Michigan’s Grant looks to emulate Vea, Lawrence
nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_peguesint_250226.jpg
How Pegues plays both sides of ball as D-Lineman
nbc_csu_grantint_250226.jpg
Michigan’s Grant looks to emulate Vea, Lawrence
nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs won’t pick up Jordan Whitehead’s 2025 option

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:56 PM

Safety Jordan Whitehead is set to become a free agent next month.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers have informed Whitehead that they will not be picking up their option on his contract for 2025.

If Whitehead was on the roster five days into the new league year, he would have been paid a $750,000 roster bonus. He was in line for a $3.75 million base salary as well, but it is not guaranteed and the Bucs will now clear $4.5 million in cap space.

Whitehead was placed on the non-football injury list in early January after being hurt in a car accident. General Manager Jason Licht hinted at the direction things would go with Whitehead when he told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the Bucs “have to make sure he’s healthy” when asked about his chances of being with the team in 2025.