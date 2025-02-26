Bucs won’t pick up Jordan Whitehead’s 2025 option

Safety Jordan Whitehead is set to become a free agent next month.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers have informed Whitehead that they will not be picking up their option on his contract for 2025.

If Whitehead was on the roster five days into the new league year, he would have been paid a $750,000 roster bonus. He was in line for a $3.75 million base salary as well, but it is not guaranteed and the Bucs will now clear $4.5 million in cap space.

Whitehead was placed on the non-football injury list in early January after being hurt in a car accident. General Manager Jason Licht hinted at the direction things would go with Whitehead when he told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the Bucs “have to make sure he’s healthy” when asked about his chances of being with the team in 2025.