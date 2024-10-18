 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs WR Mike Evans remained out of practice Friday

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:50 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans remained out of practice Friday as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. He was injured in Sunday’s blowout win over the Saints, playing 44 of 77 snaps.

Evans last was on the report in Week 5 with knee and calf issues but returned to practice for the final two practices of that week and played in the overtime loss to the Falcons. He was not on the report in Week 6.

The Bucs play Monday night, giving Evans an extra day to heal.

The Bucs had only four changes to their practice report Friday, with outside linebacker Chris Braswell (shoulder), defensive back Christian Izien (elbow/groin), wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) returning to full participation after being limited Thursday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), tight end Payne Durham (calf) and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) again sat out practice.

Center Graham Barton (hamstring), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (knee) and running back Rachaad White (foot) again were limited.