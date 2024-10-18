Bucs WR Mike Evans remained out of practice Friday

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans remained out of practice Friday as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. He was injured in Sunday’s blowout win over the Saints, playing 44 of 77 snaps.

Evans last was on the report in Week 5 with knee and calf issues but returned to practice for the final two practices of that week and played in the overtime loss to the Falcons. He was not on the report in Week 6.

The Bucs play Monday night, giving Evans an extra day to heal.

The Bucs had only four changes to their practice report Friday, with outside linebacker Chris Braswell (shoulder), defensive back Christian Izien (elbow/groin), wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) returning to full participation after being limited Thursday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring), tight end Payne Durham (calf) and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) again sat out practice.

Center Graham Barton (hamstring), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (knee) and running back Rachaad White (foot) again were limited.