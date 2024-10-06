 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C Austin Corbett, RT Tyler Moton to undergo MRIs on arm injuries

  
Published October 6, 2024 06:51 PM

The Panthers offensive line took two big hits during Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Center Austin Corbett and right tackle Tyler Moton left the game and didn’t return. Both have arm injuries that will require an MRI on Monday.

Corbett left the locker room with his arm in a sling. He said he felt a “pop” in his arm as he was trying to push the pile.

“So, we’ll get the official word tomorrow, but probably biceps,” Corbett said, via Darin Gantt of the team website.

Brady Christensen replaced Corbett in the lineup Sunday. Christensen tore his biceps in the 2023 season opener and missed the rest of last season.

Moton left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury.

He has started 104 consecutive games since 2018, entering Sunday’s game with 6,758 consecutive snaps played.

Backup tackle Yosh Nijman finished the game in Moton’s spot.