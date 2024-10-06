C Austin Corbett, RT Tyler Moton to undergo MRIs on arm injuries

The Panthers offensive line took two big hits during Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Center Austin Corbett and right tackle Tyler Moton left the game and didn’t return. Both have arm injuries that will require an MRI on Monday.

Corbett left the locker room with his arm in a sling. He said he felt a “pop” in his arm as he was trying to push the pile.

“So, we’ll get the official word tomorrow, but probably biceps,” Corbett said, via Darin Gantt of the team website.

Brady Christensen replaced Corbett in the lineup Sunday. Christensen tore his biceps in the 2023 season opener and missed the rest of last season.

Moton left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury.

He has started 104 consecutive games since 2018, entering Sunday’s game with 6,758 consecutive snaps played.

Backup tackle Yosh Nijman finished the game in Moton’s spot.