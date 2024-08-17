C.J. Gardner-Johnson back at Eagles practice

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back on the field for the Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson left a practice in early August with a shoulder injury and he’s been sidelined for nearly two weeks as a result. His hiatus from football work ended on Saturday, however.

Multiple reports from Eagles practice say Gardner-Johnson is practicing with the team. The timing gives him just about three weeks to get up to speed before the Eagles open the season against the Packers in Brazil.

Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 season in Philadelphia and helped the Eagles make it to the Super Bowl. They didn’t fare as well after he left for the Lions last year, but the hope is that his return will help the Eagles bounce back from their disappointing finish last year.