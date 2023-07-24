 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_hinesinjury_230724.jpg
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh go one-two at swimming worlds, Douglass’ first gold
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
nbc_cyc_tdf_biggestcrashesv2_230722.jpg
See the most action-packed Tour de France moments
nbc_pft_hinesinjury_230724.jpg
Hines reportedly expected to miss year due to knee

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off at Lions practice with leg injury

  
Published July 24, 2023 10:20 AM

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first Lions training camp took a wrong turn on Monday.

Multiple reports from the team’s workout note that Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during practice. Gardner-Johnson suffered a right leg injury and Tim Twentyman of the team’s website reports that Gardner-Johnson was “visibly upset” while taking the ride.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason after helping the Eagles to the Super Bowl during the 2022 campaign. He was expected to be the team’s top nickel back this season.

The Lions also signed cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton as free agents, although Moseley is currently on the PUP list after tearing his ACL while playing for the 49ers last season.