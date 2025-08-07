 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off at Texans practice

  
Published August 7, 2025 11:13 AM

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first training camp with the Texans took a negative turn on Thursday.

Reporters at the team’s practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia said Gardner-Johnson went down while defending wide receiver John Metchie during a drill. Gardner-Johnson stayed down while being examined for an apparent leg injury.

Teammates circled around Gardner-Johnson and took knees while a cart was brought onto the field to take him inside. Those at the practice noted that Gardner-Johnson did not appear to be able to put weight on the injured leg.

Gardner-Johnson was acquired from the Eagles in a trade this offseason and he’s ticketed for a starting job in the Houston secondary, so there will be a lot of people around the team hoping that the news on the injury isn’t as bad as it looked on the field.