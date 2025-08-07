C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off at Texans practice

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first training camp with the Texans took a negative turn on Thursday.

Reporters at the team’s practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia said Gardner-Johnson went down while defending wide receiver John Metchie during a drill. Gardner-Johnson stayed down while being examined for an apparent leg injury.

Teammates circled around Gardner-Johnson and took knees while a cart was brought onto the field to take him inside. Those at the practice noted that Gardner-Johnson did not appear to be able to put weight on the injured leg.

Gardner-Johnson was acquired from the Eagles in a trade this offseason and he’s ticketed for a starting job in the Houston secondary, so there will be a lot of people around the team hoping that the news on the injury isn’t as bad as it looked on the field.