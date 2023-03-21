C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Lions’ talent is a little bit better than the Eagles’ talent

New Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson says the team he is on now has a little more talent than the team he was on last year.

That’s noteworthy because the team he was on last year, the Eagles, was in the Super Bowl. But Gardner-Johnson said at his introductory press conference in Detroit that in his opinion, this Lions team has a better roster.

“To be honest with you, it’s a little better, but that’s just on me,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Everybody can look from the outside looking in, but that’s just on me, from the outside looking in, but this team has talent. This team, we can win the division, possibly win the division. Everybody should feel that way, but when I look at a team coming from where I came from, and the teams I’ve played on that won multiple divisions, been to playoff games, and been to the Super Bowl, this team has what it takes to get there, win the division and get to the playoffs.”

Even if Gardner-Johnson is right that the Lions have more talent than the Eagles, that’s no guarantee that the Lions will have the same or even greater success than last year’s Eagles. Still, the Lions’ future looks as bright as it has in many years, and it’s easy to see why Gardner-Johnson is excited to be a part of it.