C.J. Gardner-Johnson sidelined with shoulder injury

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return to the Eagles lineup has hit an injury snag.

Gardner-Johnson left Monday’s practice early and he did not take the field with the rest of the team for Tuesday’s session. The team said that Gardner-Johnson is dealing with a shoulder injury and multiple reports indicate that he is not expected to be out of action for an extended period of time.

The Eagles signed Gardner-Johnson to a three-year contract this offseason. He helped the team win the NFC title in 2022, but left for the Lions as a free agent. He missed 15 games with a torn pectoral, but returned to play in all three of Detroit’s playoff contests.

Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, and James Bradberry are available at safety with Gardner-Johnson out and Sydney Brown on the physically unable to perform list.